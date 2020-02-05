Central Valley: Monroe-Woodbury School District to residents: 'Your input is invaluable'

The Monroe-Woodbury School District reminds all residents to complete the online, anonymous strategic planning survey to help guide the district in the future.

The survey should take approximately 10 to 15 minutes to complete and will be available through Sunday, Feb. 9.

In its press release about the reminder, the district said: "Thank you for your time and insights. Your input is invaluable."

Select the appropriate link below and complete the online survey:

For residents/business people in the community: 2020 M-WCSD Community Member Engagement Survey

2020 M-WCSD Community Member Engagement Survey – español

For parents/guardians: 2020 M-WCSD Parent/Family Engagement Survey

2020 M-WCSD Parent/Family Engagement Survey – español

For students: Grades 3-5 – 2020 Elementary Student Grades 3-5 Student Survey

Grades 6-12 – 2020 Secondary Student Survey Grades 6-12 Student Survey

For district employees: Faculty and Administration – 2020 M-WCSD School Performance Survey

Support staff – 2020 M-WCSD Support Services Survey

If you prefer a hard copy, call the district communications office at 845-460-6200 ext. 6262 or email your name and mailing address to communications@mw.k12.ny.us.

The district said the survey responses will remain anonymous and be compiled by PLC Associates, Inc., a consulting firm that is serving as an advisor to the district throughout the strategic planning process.