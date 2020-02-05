Home
Central Valley. Monroe-Woodbury High School PRISM Concert set for Feb. 10
Central Valley
05 Feb 2020 | 07:34
Monroe-Woodbury High School musicians will present the PRISM Concert at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. This uninterrupted musical celebration features performances by the high school's ensembles. These include String, Wind, Percussion and Vocal Ensembles; Symphonic Band and Orchestra; Chamber Orchestra; and Wind, Voice & Jazz Ensembles. You won’t want to miss the grand finale when ensembles perform together. This family evening event will be a feast for the senses.
Photo illustration
