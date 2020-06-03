x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Central Valley. M-W Transportation salutes the class of 2020

Central Valley /
03 Jun 2020 | 10:43
    Central Valley. M-W Transportation salutes the class of 2020
    The Monroe-Woodbury Transportation Department salutes the 2020 senior class. Photos provided.
    Central Valley. M-W Transportation salutes the class of 2020
    Monroe-Woodbury school buses line up to congratulate the class of 2020.