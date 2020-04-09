Central Valley. M-W technology department produces face shields for Orange County Regional Medical Center

If you had asked M-W Middle School technology teacher Conor Hughes a month ago what he thought he would be doing this April, you can bet that "making face shields" would not have been at the top of his list.

As we have learned in recent weeks, life takes unexpected turns.

When a M-W parent and Orange County Regional Medical Center doctor whose son is enrolled in Hughes' technology class reached out to inquire if he could use the 3D printing technology shared with his students to help create supplies for Orange County Regional Medical Center, Hughes immediately began brainstorming.

Armed with information and plans from a Rockland County technology teacher who had created face shields for a local hospital, Hughes soon had a plan in place.

Using clear transparencies, Hughes produce 30 to 40 face shields a week for Orange County Regional Medical Center.

"The M-W Technology department is humbled and blessed to have an opportunity to give back to a community that has given our department so much," said Hughes.