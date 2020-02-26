Central Valley. M-W Alumni Inspire Success Scholarship application now available

In the summer of 2019, when more than 750 Monroe-Woodbury alumni returned home to celebrate the Mega Reunion, they established the M-W Alumni “Inspire Success” Scholarship to support current M-W students and as a sign of gratitude for a school district that had done so much for them.

The application (Google form) for members of the Class of 2020 is now available; find it online at www.mw.k12.ny.us/monroe-wooddbury-high-school/.

Students who plan on attending a two- or four-year college or trade school and who actively demonstrate a commitment to community service are encouraged to apply. Two $500 scholarships will be awarded. A committee consisting of M-W alums will select scholarship recipients. The application deadline: April 3.