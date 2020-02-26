Central Valley. Kathryn Nicoll is a finalists for a National Merit Scholarship

Congratulations to Monroe-Woodbury High School senior Kathryn Nicoll who is among the finalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program (NMSP). She has advanced as a finalist for approximately 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million.

To become a finalist, M-W High School was required to submit a detailed scholarship application for Kathryn, providing information about the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment and honors and awards received.

Approximately 15,000 students nationwide have advanced to the finalist level. All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from this group of finalists. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin or religious preference.

Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 410 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.

Good luck to Kathryn!

Caption (from left):

Monroe-Woodbury High School senior Kathryn Nicoll accepts a Certificate of Merit from the National Merit Scholarship Program from Principal John Kaste. Nicoll is among the finalists for the prestigious scholarships.