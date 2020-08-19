x
Bon Appétit, Downtown Monroe

Monroe. Downtown Revitalization Committee debuts successful outdoor dining on Lake Street.

Monroe Village /
19 Aug 2020 | 05:06
    The view from Millpond Parkway down Lake Street. Photo by William Dimmit.
    With the lights and the tables with the umbrellas, the Downtown Revitalization Committee created a unique dining experience in the heart of Monroe. Photo by William Dimmit.
    Tables were starting to fill up early. Photo by William Dimmit.
    Friday night in downtown Monroe offered a chance to reclaim - or at least remember - what normal is like. Photo provided by Cristina Kiesel.
    Among friends. Photo provided by Cristina Kiesel.
    This beer is for you, Monroe. Photo provided by Cristina Kiesel.
    Family dinning in Monroe in these times of COVID-19. Photo provided by Cristina Kiesel.
    Awesome night out in downtown Monroe, indeed. Photo provided by Cristina Kiesel.
On Friday night, Aug. 14, the Village of Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee presented its first Downtown Dining experience.

With Lake Street closed off from Stage Road to Millpond Parkway, the street was decorated with flowers and lights and filled with tables to create an al fresco dinning experience.

With the weather permitting, downtown dining is happening Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m. through the end of September.

For updates and information, visit the Village of Monroe website at www.villageofmonroe.org.

See related letter to the editor on Page 12.