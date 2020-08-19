Bon Appétit, Downtown Monroe

On Friday night, Aug. 14, the Village of Monroe Downtown Revitalization Committee presented its first Downtown Dining experience.
With Lake Street closed off from Stage Road to Millpond Parkway, the street was decorated with flowers and lights and filled with tables to create an al fresco dinning experience.
With the weather permitting, downtown dining is happening Fridays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 10 p.m. through the end of September.
For updates and information, visit the Village of Monroe website at www.villageofmonroe.org.
See related letter to the editor on Page 12.