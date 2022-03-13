Bill to keep corporate money out of politics introduced by Skoufis

,

New legislation that would limit corporate influence in New York’s elections by eliminating corporate campaign contributionsState Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley). If signed into law, the measure (S.8510) would bring the state’s campaign finance law into alignment with federal election law, which already prohibits these kinds of contributions in congressional races.

This legislation currently sits in the Senate’s Elections Committee. Skoufis has also pledged to refuse all corporate contributions going forward.

“If New York’s elected officials are going to talk the talk of public service free from undue corporate influence, we need to walk the walk,” said Skoufis. “We owe it to the public to work tirelessly to

ensure not only the integrity of our elections, but the integrity of our campaigns. Corporate cash should have no place in New York’s elections or its highest offices, which is why I’m proud to announce that I will no longer be accepting corporate donations regardless of whether the bill is enacted. I urge candidates up and down the ballot this year to follow suit.”