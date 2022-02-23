Best bus Crusaders

Each month, Monroe-Woodbury Central School District recognizes school buses where students demonstrate characteristics of a “true Crusader”: respectful, compassionate and well behaved, according to district spokesperson Carole Spendley.

“These buses represent a collaborative effort by students, drivers and attendants, who work as a team to keep the bus safe,” she said.

February’s honorees included Smith Clove Bus #568, with driver W. Massimo, who said,” My students are all very well behaved. They try to pay attention to my instructions and are always polite. They make me smile with their funny stories, and I truly enjoy driving them to and from school.”

North Main bus #611 also stood out, according to driver Laura Ippoliti.

“As soon as the children get on the bus they find their seats and give me a thumbs up - this way I’m aware they’re safe and secure. They are a great group of kids who really have strived to work together, work with each other and help each other. Not only have they helped each other, they help me each and every day. They inform me of who is not on the bus, if someone does not have a seat belt on, or if someone is late for the bus and they see him or her, and help make sure the student gets into their house. The more eyes the better!

“We sing songs each and every day as the bus rolls down the local roads. We all really enjoy being on Bus #611! They understand all the safety rules, especially the crossers. They even taught their parents how to cross. It’s a great group of kids and I’m lucky to have them on board. Thanks, parents, for all your help.”

North Main Bus #618 has driver Irene Conklin. Victoria Voss, the sub bus attendant, said, “Since I started, I have been on numerous bus routes. I’ve covered Irene’s bus for a couple of days when she and her bus attendant were out. The children were so well behaved and they know where to sit. They also took into consideration that the driver and I were new when we were asking for their names for attendance. They were so awesome! They were also very good at putting on their seatbelts.”

MWMS Bus #568 driver Karla Arenas said, “I just started a permanent route on Bus #568. The children are wonderful, very respectful. They follow instructions and safety rules. Previous to me, the run had gone through several changes and drivers. Through all of it, the children have displayed a positive attitude and excellent behavior. It is my pleasure to submit Bus #568 for Bus of the Month.”