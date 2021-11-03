Ballot Proposal 2 passes in New York

Vote totals as reported by the New York State Board of Election indicate that Proposal 2, which amends the New York State Constitution to include a right to clean air, clean water and a healthful environment, has passed by a wide margin.

The following response can be attributed to Peter Iwanowicz, Executive Director at Environmental Advocates NY and leader in the “Vote YES for Clean Air and Water” coalition:

“New Yorkers have spoken very clearly on making clean air and clean water a legal right.

“In these otherwise polarizing times, a healthy environment, breathing clear air and drinking clean water are values that bring people together.”