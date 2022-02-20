Anti-abortion group announces 40-day vigils at Planned Parenthood in Goshen and Newburgh

An anti-abortion event is scheduled for 40 days along Coates Drive near the Goshen Planned Parenthood and in the public right-of-way outside Newburgh Planned Parenthood, from March 2 to April 10.

“The 40 Days for Life campaign returns to Goshen and Newburgh with 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil and community outreach,” said Cyrille Velasco, co-ordinator of the Goshen campaign. “We are eager to join together with people of faith and conscience in more than 9,000 local campaigns from coast to coast – and beyond – to pray for an end to abortion. Women experiencing unexpected pregnancies need compassionate care and medical services.”

She noted that My Choice Pregnancy Center, in New Windsor and Middletown, specializes in unplanned pregnancies by providing free medical services and information “to make an informed decision that is in her best interest.”

The announcement described 40 Days for Life as a “peaceful, highly-focused, non-denominational initiative that focuses on 40 days of prayer and fasting, peaceful vigil at abortion facilities, and grassroots educational outreach.”

According to Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, “40 Days for Life has generated proven life-saving results since its beginning in 2004 in Bryan/CollegeStation, Texas. During 26 previously coordinated campaigns, over 20,000 mothers have chosen life for their children; more than 200 abortion workers have quit their jobs; and over 100 abortion centers where 40 Days for Life vigils have been held have gone out of business.”

For more information, contact Newburgh40DaysforLife@gmail.com or Goshen40DaysforLife@gmail.com