And the $50 prize for supporting local goes to...

This week’s Super Local Shopper contest winner is Sally Ewing. We’re mailing her a $50 gift card to keep shopping local with.

Her winning entry? Coffee from Valkyrie Roasters in Chester, N.Y.

“My first cup of coffee is always a nice roast from Valkyrie Coffee Roasters in Chester,” she said. “Always as a pour over.”

For your chance to win next week, upload a photo of what you shopped locally to our contest site at: bit.ly/superlocalshoppers

All local purchases count — except those made at grocery stores. We give everyone who participates a shout out in the paper.

Thanks to all for helping us support the community this week:

- Janine Napierkowski picked up a jumpsuit and some shorts from Bfree in Warwick, N.Y.

- Adrienne Hershfield’s family of five hit up Planet Pizza in Monroe, N.Y., for dinner

- Carla Henckel got take-out from Bo Bo Kitchen and some food for her pup from Farmside Supplies, both in Sussex, N.J.

- Cindy Smith picked up materials for at at-home DIY tiling project from Roe Brothers in Florida, N.Y.

- Nancy Curtin picked up some new masks from Dollar General in Newton, N.J.

- Wanda Kosinski got a children’s book and lip balm from Corner Candle Store in Washingtonville, N.Y.

- Carolyn Powers got some M&M covered candy apples from Candy Apple Shoppe in Warwick, N.Y.

- Merrill Keenan scooped a “scrumptious” parfait from Pattycakes in Sparta, N.J.

- Andrea Colman got some boho decor from Red Barn Antiques in Warwick, N.Y.

- Donna Swanson went berry picking with her grandsons and daughter-in-law at Och’s Orchard in Warwick, N.Y.

- Michele Moutal got some “delicious burgers” from Sparta Classic Diner in Sparta, N.J.

- Andrea Karlan picked up a pair of jeans and some leggings from The Junction in Warwick, N.Y.

- Emma Gonzalez-Laders got some fresh baked bread from Janet’s Quality Baked Goods in Florida, N.Y.

- Melissa Hagberg stopped by The Vreeland Store in West Milford, N.J., for lunch