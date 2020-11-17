American Legion post accepting turkey donations

American Legion Post 488 in Monroe is again looking for the community’s involvement to help needy vets to make their own Thanksgiving dinners by donating turkeys to the organization.

We know that even during these pandemic times, there are people with extra turkeys,” said Post 488 Organizer Marty Currid, past commander. “If you can help these special men and women - who have given so much of themselves to help this nation stay safe - to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal, that, you’d be doing a wonderful act of compassion.

Currid said many people donate the free turkeys earned at ShopRite and most never “miss” those turkeys because they’re usually extra ones earned through shopping points at the store.

Donors can also stop by the legion hall on Lakes Road after 2 p.m. any day with their donations. The turkeys will be kept in the legion’s freezers and passed onto veterans in time for Thanksgiving.

Legion officials will deliver the turkeys and hams the week of Nov. 23.

To learn more, call 783-3965.