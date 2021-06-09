American Legion foursome mark decade of flag education

Veterans at Valley View Nursing Home in Goshen will finally have Girl Scout cookies to munch on, due to a recent delivery by Monroe-Woodbury Ambassador Girl Scout Troop 388. After lengthy delays due to necessary COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, the girls were finally able to drop off the cookies donated to them by customers and earmarked for the nursing home vets last spring. Activities Director Mark LaBruna, right, will make sure these veterans receive them. American Legion Post 488 members Oscar Giusto, Kurt Haug and Marty Currid joined Meghan Jezik and Allie Ampel in the delivery. Prior to the pandemic, Post 488 members brought a monthly catered lunch to the vets, and Post 488 members handed out donated cookies during those meals. For now, nursing home vets have the cookies until monthly lunches are able to resume. Also delivered were handmade greeting cards by Monroe-Woodbury Daisy Troop 142. Provided photo.