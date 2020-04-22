Albany. NYS Department of Conservation recommends fishing during pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, the New York State Department of Conservation suggests curing cabin fever by going fishing, which is described as a great way to get fresh air, connect with nature and have some fun during the public health crisis COVID-19

But first get a license, know the regulations, practice safe social distancing (at least six feet from another person), stay local and avoid crowded fishing spots.

You can purchase your fishing license online at https://decals.dec.ny.gov or over the phone by calling 1-866-933-2257.

- Roger Gavan