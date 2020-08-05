Albany. Governor’s COVID-19 update

The following is Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s COVID-19 update on Wednesday, Aug. 5:

The total number of COVID hospitalizations continues to remain low. Yesterday, there were 564 total hospitalizations. The State conducted 72,668 tests, of which 638, or 0.87%, were positive. Sadly, we lost 4 New Yorkers to the virus.

The Nourish NY program has spent more than $8 million connecting New York farms with families in need. So far, the initiative has redirected 13.2 million pounds of raw milk into finished products that have been distributed by food banks, as well as approximately 3.2 million pounds of produce. More than 260,000 households have received products sourced from 4,000 farms, which is helping keep business and families afloat.

The “Christmas Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall won’t go on for the first time in 87 years. The famous show featuring the Rockettes has been canceled due to COVID. More than 75 million people have seen the dancers perform since the show first began in 1933.

As COVID surges around the country, a grim statistic: One death occurs every 80 seconds. Tragically, the nation still doesn’t have this pandemic under control, and the death toll continues to go up. As we look ahead, all 50 states, and the federal government, must institutionalize what we have learned so we are better prepared. It is imperative that we design and implement a new public health system for our nation.

Following Tropical Storm Isaias, we have declared a state of emergency in 11 counties: Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester Counties. The state of emergency applies to all counties bordering the 11 specified.

Haven’t been able to go on vacation due to COVID-19? Missing a special event you had planned because of the pandemic? If you weren’t able to resolve a dispute with a company regarding a COVID-related cancellation or other hiccup, New York’s Division of Consumer Protection may be able to help. They can help navigate refunds, extensions and more. File a complaint here.