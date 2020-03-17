A little hope at iHop

On March 15 — a day before it was announced that all New York restaurants must switch to takeout only — an anonymous couple left a $100 tip on their $31.51 bill at the IHop in Monroe.

At the bottom of the receipt was a note with a smiley face: “Little something extra to help you during this crazy time.”

The waitress, Patti Sampayo, was struck with gratitude. She posted a photo of the receipt in the Monroe Matters Facebook group, thanking the anonymous couple for their generosity: “I just want to say thank you so much because you help me pay my car insurance that’s due...God bless you if you are on this page and thank you very much.”

“People that work in the restaurant industry are going through a very, very rough time ... most of the servers are single parents like myself,” Patti said in a message to the newspaper.

“Gestures like this make a realize that there are so many wonderful people in our community. I lost my job that day for an indefinite amount of time and that gesture paid my car insurance. God bless this community and may we all stay healthy and safe.”

More good news?

• Sparta Books in Sparta, NJ is offering 10 percent off and curbside pickup.

• Most local restaurants are offering curbside pickup or delivery.

• Sam’s Meat Warehouse in the Village of Florida is offering a special shopping hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for the elderly, disabled, or immuno-compromised.

• Beginning Thursday March 19, the ShopRite in Monroe is reserving 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. shopping for senior citizens and high risk groups.

• As of March 16, Mix N Mac in Middletown is giving out a roll of toilet paper with each to-go order. “We are trying to keep our sense of humor during this time so please look at this as our way of staying positive,” the business wrote on Facebook.

• Starting Thursday March 19, local Stop & Shops (including Sparta, N.J. and Monroe, N.Y.) will be offering a special shopping hour for seniors, from 6 to 7:30 a.m.

• Key Food in Milford, Pa., is asking is customers to reserve the 7 to 8 a.m. shopping hour to seniors.

• While we’re all stuck at home (with our pets, who are pretty stoked about it) we’re hosting a Cutest Dog Contest. Upload a pic of your pup and vote for your favorites here.