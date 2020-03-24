39th Senate District. Skoufis launches 'Project Gratitude' throughout his Senate District

Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) launched a community initiative called “Project Gratitude.”

Through this project, Skoufis asks students who are now home from school to take a moment to write a card to local heroes keeping us safe and healthy during unprecedented times.

Skoufis reached out to school district superintendents and librarians across the district and distributed a suggested letter-writing outline encouraging students to think about the impact of first responders, sanitation workers, custodial staff, caregivers, health care professionals and all the people fighting on the front lines of this pandemic.

"During the 9/11 tragedy, as the rest of us were running away from the crisis unfolding, firefighters, police officers, and all our first responders were running towars the towers to save fellow New Yorkers," Skoufis said. "Today, in 2020, our essential workers are the individuals running toward this crisis; they are the local heroes of our time and they deserve our unwavering gratitude.”

Skoufis is using his Newburgh office as the distribution location and is asking folks to email cfoster@nysenate.gov to coordinate a drop-off time or mail the letters directly to his district office at 47 Grand Street Newburgh, NY 12550.