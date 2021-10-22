Zambetti, Cook honored for achievement at Weichert

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Monroe Office and two top-producing sales associates have been recognized for outstanding achievement in September.

The Monroe office, which is managed by Lydia Hendricks, led the Weichert sales region in dollar volume, dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions, revenue units and sales for the month. The region is comprised of locations throughout Rockland, Orange, Dutchess and Westchester counties, and New York City.

Individually, Rosalie Cook had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, and Emily Zambetti had the most dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions.

