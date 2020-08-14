ShopRite makes donation to families of war veterans

Tom Urtz, vice president of operations for ShopRite Supermarkets Inc., presented a check for $250,000 to Dan O’Kane, president of The Committee for the Families of War Veterans and Christian Farrell, board member of The Committee for the Families of War Veterans on Wednesday, August 5.

The funds were raised from ShopRite’s annual Veterans Fundraising Campaign during the 2019 campaign year where 35 ShopRite stores throughout New York and New Jersey collected donations at checkout and held community events to raise the funds. The check presentation was made at The Amity Foundation for Healing with Horses barn, one of several local organizations that will benefit from ShopRite’s fundraising efforts.

“Supporting our local veterans has always been an important cause to our ShopRite team,” Urtz said. “We are proud to present this donation to The Committee for the Families of War Veterans who do so much good for our veteran community and express our sincere gratitude to everyone who helps makes it possible to support these worthy causes.”

The Committee for the Families of War Veterans is a not-for-profit organization helping greater Hudson Valley veterans and their families with assistance when critical expenses arise related to fundamental needs like housing, transportation, and food.

“I would like to thank ShopRite for their continued support of our veterans and their families, we are fortunate and grateful to have such a committed corporate partner. Our vets have sacrificed so much and we in turn have a responsibility to help in any way we can. God Bless our veterans and God Bless America,” O’Kane said.

In 2019, ShopRite raised $910,000 to benefit local veterans’ organizations. More than $5.9 million has been raised since the campaign’s 2009 inception. ShopRite stores in Orange County that participated in the Veterans Fundraising Campaign include ShopRite of Chester, ShopRite of Dolson Ave. and ShopRite of Wallkill in Middletown, ShopRite of Monroe, ShopRite of Montgomery, ShopRite of Newburgh, ShopRite of Vails Gate, and ShopRite of Warwick.