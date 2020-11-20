Schmitt recognizes Finnegan’s Pub as small business of the month

Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt has a small business of the month appreciation program designed to show recognition for a local small business in the 99th Assembly District each month. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, this program was put on pause for a few months.

For the month of November, Assemblyman Schmitt is recognizing Finnegans Pub, located at 504 NY-32, Highland Mills, NY 10930. Finnegan’s Pub is owned by Army Veteran Timothy Finnegan. Assemblyman Schmitt joined Tim Finnegan last year for his grand opening celebration of Finnegan’s Pub.

“I am proud to recognize Finnegan’s Pub in Highland Mills as our small business of the month,” Schmitt said. “This year has been a difficult one for small businesses but Tim and his family have persevered and continue to serve the community. Tim represents the very best of America as a combat veteran, small business owner, volunteer and local fireman. I wish Tim and Finnegan’s Pub much continued success.”

“I am very grateful to Assemblyman Schmitt for recognizing Finnegan’s Pub as the Small Business of the Month for November,” owner Tim Finnegan said. “With the ongoing pandemic we have been doing our best to maintain the proper protocols and safety measures and we are happy to continue doing so for the safety of our patrons. Public leaders like Assemblyman Schmitt show us the attention and guidance we need to adapt and thrive in this ever-changing environment. We are happy to provide exceptional service to Woobury and the surrounding communities now and in the future. Assemblyman Schmitt has always been a phone call away and this award shows us just how much he appreciates this community and the businesses in it!”