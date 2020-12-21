Monroe. Monroe Realty Center goes ‘Gold’ as Century 21 Center

Industry and community leaders Layla Boyles and RoseAnn Rosenfeld, whose family-owned company is known for going above and beyond for their homebuying, selling and investor clients for the last 22 years as Monroe Realty Center, Inc. have affiliated with Century 21 Real Estate LLC, and will now conduct business as Century 21 Realty Center.

Both Boyles, owner, president and associate broker, and Rosenfeld, owner and broker of record, chose the Century 21® as the best option to continue the brokerage’s legacy of exceeding consumer expectations initiated by their father and husband, Jeffrey Rosenfeld, who passed four years ago.

By affiliating with the Century 21 System, their team will have access to innovative tech tools to deliver top-notch client experiences and close more deals throughout the entire Lower Hudson Valley.

“Our best option is to align with an organization whose current focus is to perfect the way sales professionals interact with homebuyers and sellers,” said Boyles, who moved from the DeannabKory Team at the Corcoran Group in New York City 10 years ago to help run the business with her mom, RoseAnn and her ailing father, Jeffrey, a former Rotarian and planning board president. ”This is a relevant strategy for today’s consumer-centric business world and will be for the foreseeable future.”

According to both Boyles and Rosenfeld, “the entire Lower Hudson Valley in New York State is growing, and we must grow with it. We feel the Century 21 brand and culture will provide the edge needed to stay ahead of the competition and exceed client expectations.”

The Century 21 Realty Center is located at 21 Gilbert Street Extension in Monroe. For more information, call 845 781-8100.