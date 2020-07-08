Monroe. ¡Bienvenidos! Bubbakoo’s Burritos is coming to Monroe

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a casual Mexican fast food restaurant chain that features a “build your-own-burrito option” is starting construction for its newest location at the former Scoops and Smiles Ice Cream Cafe on Route 17M.

An August grand opening is planned. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days.

Customers can customize their order by selecting an entree such as a burrito, bowl or tacos, and then filling it with a variety of food items, toppings and one of eight Bubbakoo’s sauces.

Also available are vegan and gluten-free options.

- Nancy Kriz