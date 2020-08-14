Highland Mills. Rea Noyes honored by ShopRite

Rea Noyes of Highland Mills, General Manager of the ShopRite of Ramsey, Inserra Supermarkets, is honored as a Top Women in Grocery Store Manager for her strong track record of mentorship and community outreach.

She established an ongoing volunteer program with the Center for Food Action and was honored with a coveted spot on the special-edition ShopRite Partners in Caring Cheerios box.

Inserra recognized her with the Above and Beyond Award for her positive attitude and performance.

She will be celebrated on Nov. 5 during an awards ceremony in Orlando, Fla.