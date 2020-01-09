Fairfield by Marriott hotel opens in Goshen

The 96-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Goshen opened Jan. 8 at 20 Hatfield Lane.

It's located near the crossroads of I-84 and Route 17 to offer guests convenient access to Legoland New York, which is scheduled to open on July 4. A Marriott press release states it also expects to accommodate visitors to Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets and Bethel Woods Center of the Arts.

The new Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Goshen Middletown will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned and managed by Canon Hospitality Management of Philadelphia.

The Fairfield by Marriott brand features décor that hearkens to Fairfield Farm, the historic Marriott family farm in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Elements include a farmhouse table in the lobby meant for gatherings, photography from Fairfield Farm serving as artwork in the lobby and guest rooms, natural materials and textures, and a history wall showcasing the brand's roots.

Each room features a modern lounge chair, mobile desk, couch, refrigerator, coffeemaker, and microwave, as well as in-room entertainment technology that allows guests to access their Hulu and Netflix accounts, YouTube, Amazon Prime, and HBO Go through the HDTV.

Additional hotel amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, valet laundry service, free Wi-Fi, business services, and 900 square feet of meeting space to accommodate functions of up to 50 people.

A complimentary hot breakfast featuring oatmeal, scrambled eggs, sausage, make-your-own waffles and other healthy items, such as fruit, yogurt, and whole grain cereals and breads is also available.