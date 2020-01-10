Cuomo: 'We're going to Legoland'

In his 2020 State of the State address on Jan. 8, Gov. Andrew Cuomo included Legoland New York, scheduled to open July 4 in Goshen, among this list of tourism-enhancing projects outside of New York City, including "a new expo center at the state fair, new stadiums to keep the Mets in Syracuse, new Utica Nexus Center, historic modernization of the ORDA facilities. We built the longest multi-use trail in the nation. We renovated Hotel Saranac, which is the premier destination in the North Country. Legoland coming to the Hudson Valley, 1,300 jobs. I love Legoland. Yes kids, that is your next vacation, we're going to Legoland." On the day of Cuomo's address, a 96-room Fairfield by Marriott hotel opened in Goshen to accommodate Legoland visitors.