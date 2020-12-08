Chamber to host virtual holiday wine tasting mixer on Dec. 15

The Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce invites members, guests and friends of the community to toast the holiday season together in the comfort of their own home or office setting when the popular Applewood Winery hosts a “Virtual Holiday Wine Tasting” next Tuesday evening, Dec. 15. at 6 p.m.

Participants will have an opportunity to bond with other business professionals from around the region while enjoying and learning first-hand about two Applewood Winery selections: New York State Merlot and Wawayanda White.

Guests can also get creative pairing with their own personal crudité or cheese platters. And festive attire is optional.

‘Make really good wines ... have as much fun possible doing so’

“We at Applewood Winery have just entered our 26th year,” said Applewood Winery Owner Michele Hull. ”When we first started we had two goals in mind: to make some really good wines and ciders and to have as much fun as possible doing so, I like to think we are achieving both. We love what we do and we love our customers and their continued support.”

Applewood is one of the oldest working farms in the historic Hudson Valley. The wines and ciders at Applewood Winery are made on premise from their own vineyards, orchards and from across New York State. In addition, they make fruit wines and the award-winning Naked Flock Hard Cider. Their hours of operation are Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The “Virtual Holiday Wine Tasting Mixer” event is part of a new series of online mixers, educational seminars and workshops offered by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Essentials

Tickets include two bottles of wine from Applewood Winery and access to the virtual tasting zoom event.

The cost to attend this special social occasion is $35 for members, local chamber members and their guests and $40 for non-members.

Wine will be available for registered guests to pick up at the winery.

To purchase tickets for the Zoom event, guests must visit www.warwickcc.org or contact the chamber via email at info@warwickcc.org.

- Roger Gavan