x
  1. Home
  2.  News

A bear market for surgical masks

/
Town of Monroe /
23 Mar 2020 | 02:31
    A bear market for surgical masks
    Donna Angrisani shared this photo she took of "my friend bear" on her front lawn in Monroe to raise consciousness - and perhaps even donations - about the medical supply shortage at health care facilities in this time of the coronavirus. "My daughter is a nurse so this is why I am getting involved," Angrisani said. "The gloves can go to any hospital. Thanks and stay well." ( Photo by Donna Angrisani)