William David Youngblood

William David (Bill) Youngblood of Warwick passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at home. He was 58 years old.

The son of William H. Youngblood and Barbara Johnson Youngblood, Bill was born on Long Island.

He attended Northeastern University in Boston where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He earned his pilot’s license and flew the Chopper 2 news helicopter for the New York tri-state area before he changed careers and earned his licensure as a land surveyor.

Bill was a partner in Sparaco and Youngblood Engineering and Land Surveying PLLC, providing land surveying and engineering services for the Hudson Valley region and Orange County for 25 years. He proudly continued his father’s legacy in both the land surveying and aviation industries.

Bill was an active member of the NYS Association of Professional Land Surveyors, Delaware Hudson Land Surveyors Association and the National Society of Professional Surveyors.

Bill was a loving father and is survived by his children, William J. Youngblood and Robert T. Youngblood and his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmermann. Bill was a proud big brother to his sisters: Janet (Mark) Manizza, Wendy (Steven) Bollenbach, Lisa (Christopher) Locke and Ann-Marie (Anthony) Volpe. He was a very loving stepson to Nancy P. Youngblood. Bill was a fun-loving uncle to his nieces and nephews: Nicole (Jason) Van Ness, Kathryn and Kelly Manizza, Christian Salama, Hayden and Isabelle Locke and Dane Bollenbach; and his grandniece Aviana and grandnephew Jace Van Ness.

Bill was a kind person with an engaging presence who treasured his relationships with his many friends and found his greatest joy spending time with his children. Bill was an active parent and coach for his son’s lacrosse team.

Bill loved to laugh and tell jokes and enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He was a member of the Warwick Valley Country Club.

The health and safety of our friends and family is very important to us. Please choose to honor Bill’s memory in any way that you feel comfortable.

Memorial visitation was held Dec. 5 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Ave., Warwick.

A private service followed at the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman.

A celebration of Bill’s life is being planned for Saturday, July 17, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Beautiful People, Inc., 28 Church Street, Suite 2A, Warwick, NY 10990.

Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home.