William A. Miller III passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at his residence in Tuxedo. He was 55 years old.

The son of Andrea Conklin Miller and William Miller Jr., he was born on March 26, 1965, in Suffern.

William was a Foreman for Asplundh Tree Expert Company in Willow Grove, Pa., formerly employed by Suffern Furniture.

William was an active member throughout his community. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Sloatsburg, a former member of the Tuxedo Fire Department - Company 1, and a member of UWUA Local 1-2 in New York City. He was also a devoted New York Rangers Fan.

Survivors include his loving wife Kathleen E. Colvill Miller, his beloved mother Andrea J. Miller, sister Debbie McGrady and her husband Steven, mother-in-law Kathleen Freire, brother-in-law Chris Colvill, and by his nephews: Steven McGrady Jr., Kurt Colvill and Chris McGrady and his fiance Heather Pfizenmaier and her children Ryan, Madison and Alaina, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and his loving cat Alex Ovechkin.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at The Brick Church Cemetery in Spring Valley.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Hospice of Rockland, 11 Stokum Lane, New City NY 10956 or Sloatsburg United Methodist Church, 93 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974.