Viola Marino passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY. She was 96 years old. Born in Ravenswood, Queens, NY, Viola was the daughter of the late Marie (Giberti) and Vincent Vassallo.

Viola was a hairdresser at Phame Salon in Westbury, NY. She enjoyed painting in her free time, and she was also an active member of St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church in Harriman, NY.

Viola is survived by her husband Vincent J. Marino, at home in Monroe, NY; her two sons: Douglas Marino and his wife Mary of Bedford Corners, NY; and Anthony Marino and his wife Bonita of Boca Raton, FL. She is further survived by her four grandchildren: Jonathan, Charles, Lindsey, and Amanda; and her two great-grandsons: Killian, and Dylan. In addition to her parents, Viola was predeceased by her siblings: George, Ralph, and Anne.

A family statement reads: “Viola was loved by everyone she met.... Family and friends alike. The love she received, she gave back to all of us tenfold.”

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 15th at St. Anastasia Roman Catholic Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY, with interment to follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

