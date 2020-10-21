Thomas V. Leishman Jr. passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence in Highland Mills. He was 54 years old.

The son of Thomas and Carol Moran Leishman Sr., he was born on Dec. 29, 1965, in New York City.

Thomas was the Owner and Chef of The Savory in Highland Mills. He was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and a member of Woodbury Community Associations.

Survivors include his wife Jennie at home; his children: Maiya, Belle, Pearl, Landon and Mason of Highland Mills; sisters Doreen Marvin and her husband Ernie of Connecticut and Michelle Kizun and her husband Michael of Highland Mills; and his niece and nephews: Dr. Kastley Marvin, Stefan Marvin and Stonington Kizun.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

There will be a private Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

During visitation, due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Town of Woodbury Animal Shelter, 71 Schunnemunk Road, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).