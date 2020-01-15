On Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, Thomas D. Mutchler, devoted and loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 75 surrounded by his family.

Thomas was born on Nov. 13, 1944, the son of Ruth Swensen Mutchler and Donald V. Mutchler, in Fort Hamilton, N.Y. Thomas came of age and lived his entire life in the town of Monroe. On September 11, 1971, he married Cecilia McNally. They raised two beautiful children together, Colleen and Kieran. Their love was resolute and they shared 48 years together.

Thomas proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1970. During his tenure in the military, he applied his lifelong knowledge and passion for firearms and ballistics to his work in the Ballistic Research Laboratory at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland.

He was an accomplished woodworker and machinist who produced unique and valued treasures for his family.

After his military service concluded, he returned to Orange and Rockland Utilities where he became a supervisor. He loyally worked for 47 years.

Tom, as he was known, was a passionate outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time in natural surroundings, including his cabin in Vermont.

Thomas was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, a member of the Woodbury Field and Stream Club in Central Valley and a former member of the Chester-Monroe Sportsman Club.

Survivors include his loving wife Cecilia A. McNally Mutchler; his mother Ruth Mutchler; his son Kieran T. Mutchler and his wife, Linda, of South Blooming Grove; his daughter Colleen B. Santoli and her husband, Fred, of Monroe; his sister Lynn Bonet of Los Angeles, California; along with four grandchildren: Gavin, Cecilia, Katelyn and Seth.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd. Monroe.

Interment will follow at the Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St., Monroe.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd, Monroe, NY, or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).