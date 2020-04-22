Thomas Alan Cox, a lifetime area resident, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at home. He was 36.

Thomas was born on June 22, 1983, in Warwick and was employed as a chef for the Empire Diner in Monroe. He attended Warwick schools and graduated in 2002.

Thomas was a natural, passionate and avid artist. He was able to put images on paper with detail one could only think of.

Thomas was a fan of all New York sports teams and the UFC.

He was most excited about his life with his new love and spending time with his children.

Thomas was also an amazing chef and in the cooking industry for more than 20 years.

Thomas had a contagious smile and could light up a room. He had a strong bond with his mother and would text and talk on a daily basis.

Thomas is survived by his mother Deborah Cox of Warwick; son Liam, daughter Camilla; his girlfriend Katie Kiyan; his siblings Tina Cox, Dana Tuck, Michael DeGroat, Dwight Herrmann, Kyle Herrmann, Quinn Herrmann, and Marisa Herrmann; as well as his nieces and nephew, all of Warwick.

Thomas is pre-deceased by Aunt Bernice Degroat and Sister Pamela Cox.

A graveside service took place on April 23 at the Warwick Cemetery. Due to the current COVID pandemic services will be held privately for his family.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service.

