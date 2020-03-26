Stephen J. Jones (February 2, 1940 - March 22, 2020)

Stephen was born and raised in the Bronx. Over the years, he resided in Monroe, N.Y., Montgomery, N.Y., and St. Petersburgh, Fla., though he was always a Bronx boy at heart.

Stephen was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was stationed at Paris Island, SC, and in Japan.

Stephen was warmly welcomed into eternal rest by his parents, Servulus and Catherine Jones; brothers Brendan, Bobby and Jackie Jones; brothers-in-law Hugh Byrne and James Cunningham; and his nephew and traveling buddy, Michael Byrne.

Stephen will be greatly missed by his sister Catherine “Kay” Cunningham; nephews: Hugh and Kevin Byrne; nieces: Carol, Brenda, Cathy, Peggy, Maureen and Ann; nephew-in-law Phil; niece -in-law Marie; 11 grand nieces and nephews; four great-grand nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Nellie; cousin Elleen and son Brendan.

To his family and friends Stephen stated “He will be there to meet you on the other side. Semper Fi!”

The family would like to thank the nurses and aides on Echo Unit B at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center for their dedication to Stephen’s care, the American Legion Post 488, Monroe, for hosting monthly Veteran’s dinners at Valley View.

Stephen enjoyed singing the National Anthem and God Bless America at these events.

Stephen’s memory and service to our country will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive,Triangle, VA 22172.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).