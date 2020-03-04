Sister Marie Cecile Godreau of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Marycrest Convent in Blooming Grove. She was 90 years old.

The daughter of Charles E. and Aurora Adrien Godreau, she was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Lynn, Mass.

She was a Religious Missionary for the Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate for 14 years in Blooming Grove.

Sister Marie is survived by her sister Gloria Petko, her sister-in-law Diana Godreau and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at Marycrest Chapel, 164 Quaker Hill Road, Blooming Grove.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, March 7, at 10:30 a.m. at Marycrest Chapel with the Rev. Michael Achanyi officiating.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of Assumption Cemetery in Blooming Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate, PO Box 658, Monroe, NY, 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).