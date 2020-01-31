Mary Sandra “Sandy” Smith Fredricks of Newton, N.J., died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home after a 3½ year battle with Myesthenia Gravis. She was 80 years old.

Sandy was born in Albany to Ruth Dollard and Charles Aloysius Smith Jr. on Dec. 5, 1939.

She was a 62-year resident of Monroe, a winter resident of Micco, Fla., and she summered on Wanaksink Lake in Sullivan County for 20 years.

Sandy was a graduate of Thevenet Hall in Highland Mills and Ladycliff College in Highland Falls. She received her Master’s degree from the State University of New Paltz and was a former teacher for Monroe-Woodbury Elementary School.

Sandy was a past member of the Republican Club in Orange County, and volunteered for Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

She was also a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville.

In addition to her parents, Sandy was also predeceased by her brothers Charles A. Smith II and Garth Smith and her nephews, Christopher and Michael Smith.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William F. Fredricks; her daughter Ruthann F. Takacs and husband John; and her granddaughter, Jacqueline Mary, all of Newton, N.J.. Sandy is also survived by her sisters-in-law Judith Smith of Warwick and Patricia Smith LaBagh of Great Barrington, Mass.; and her beloved furry friend, “Lizzy,” who brought her much joy.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Jan. 31 at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church in Branchville, N.J.

Burial followed in Warwick Cemetery in Warwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Nejeda, 910 Saddleback Road, Newton, NJ 07860.

Funeral arrangements were by Smith-McCracken Funeral Home in Newton, N.J. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.