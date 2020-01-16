Salvatore Ferraro

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Salvatore “Sal” Ferraro, loving husband, father and papa. In his final days, he was surrounded by his family and friends at home under the care of Hospice.

Sal and his beloved late wife of 63 years, Tina, created a beautiful family. He is survived by his four children: Julia Ann Ferraro, John Ferraro, James (Darcie) Ferraro and Janette Gaggi, his sisters Vita and Teresa, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sal was born in Vizzini, Italy. He moved to New York City when he was 16 years old. He became a U.S. citizen when he enlisted in the Army. He served in the Korean War from 1953-1955.

Sal was well known as owner/barber in Manhattan, servicing many affluent and famous gentlemen.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe and a member of the Metropolitan Rod & Gun Club.

He was a Maintennce Manager for Metlife Insurance Co. in New York City. Sal was most appreciated for his love of life, family and friends. His home was a beacon for many. He and his wife romanced a room as they danced together.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe.

Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Disabled Americans Veterans, P. O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).