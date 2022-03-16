Rosemary R. McCourt, born on December 1, 1945, died from chronic lymphatic leukemia and lymphoma on February 16, 2022. She was the dedicated and devoted daughter to her mother, Marion Reilly Rochford. Her father was John Rochford who died 2 weeks after she was born, and her closest father figure was her dear Uncle Jimmy Reilly.

True love, determination, perseverance, and a tremendous sense of humor filled the hearts of Rosemary and Joseph Thomas McCourt, who were married for 54 years. They lived in Teaneck, NJ, where they shared in the raising of the three most wonderful adult children who also have demonstrated true love, determination, perseverance, and courage in their lives. They each married wonderful mates who have brought tremendous joy and stability to her family; Rory J. McCourt (Katie), Sean P. McCourt (Kathryn-deceased), Erin B. McCourt/Iberer (Daniel T. Iberer).

Her life went from being an only child to becoming Grammy to Ryan, Colin, Jack, Ava, Claire, Ashley, Will and McKayla who dared her to enjoy the silly antics of childhood.

After raising her children, Rosemary returned to Ramapo College and Fordham University to earn a graduate degree in Social Work. She retired from the Bergen County Department of Health as Clinical Director of a Halfway House for Women. She specialized in addictions and found her passion lifting women from trauma into recovery.

“No words would ever say thank you enough to the entire staff of Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital for the kindness, caring and devotion shown to me during my many visits. The staff at Holy Name Medical Center Hospice Unit was especially caring and made sure my final days were spent in comfort.

“Thank you for the friends who enriched my life.”

