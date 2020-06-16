Rose Casella’s angels came to take her to be with our Lord on Sunday June 14, 2020. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Antonio and Teresa LaLaina, she was born in Civita, Italy, on September 14, 1930.

Rose was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Margaret Mary #768, as well as the Monroe Jolly Seniors and volunteered at Arden Hill Hospital for many years which she was so very proud of. Rose believed in God, church, and angels, and believed that there was good in everyone. She was adored by many because of her kind and loving nature.

Survivors include her children: Anthony Casella and his wife Joanna, of Yonkers, NY; and Maria Casella and her husband Dennis Buckley of Monroe, NY; her beloved grandchildren: Anthony and his wife Melissa, Joseph and Madonna, her great grandchild Anthony Jr. “AJ”, and many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years Tony Casella, her great grandson Joseph Michael, and her siblings: Mercurio LaLaina and Mary Rotondo-Castellano. After her late husband’s passing, she met Eugene Minkus who became her companion for 20 years, they shared a love for travel and enjoyed each other’s company.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, June 19, 2020, followed by a Chapel Service starting at 12:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing Home who helped Rose in her final time, especially Lisa. Thank you for being by Rose’s side during Covid-19 when the family could not be. Thank you all for becoming her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred heart Church, 26 Still Road Monroe, NY. Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com