Roberto A. Ortiz passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 1, 2021, he was 64 years old.

Son of the late Antonio Ortiz & Maximina Melendez Ortiz, he was born on July 25, 1956 in New York, New York. He was the owner of Advanced Re-Glazing in Monroe and an active member of St. Agatha Home Kids Reunion Group in Nanuet.

Survived by the love of his life, Louise A. Belknap Ortiz of Monroe; beloved son and best friend, Ray C. Ortiz and his wife, Cathy, of Middletown, NY; sisters, Maria Ortiz and Joe Volkmer of Campbell Hall, NY; Sonia Speirs and husband Peter Speirs of McKinney Texas. Brothers, David Ortiz of Wallkill, NY and Carlos Ortiz of Cleveland, Ohio. Brother-in-law Stephen Belknap and his wife Valerie. Three grandchildren: Caitlynn Herrmann, Melissa Herrmann & Thomas Herrmann and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his precious nephew Joseph Belknap, brother-in-law, Warren Belknap, father-in-law, William Belknap and brothers, Antonio and Elizier Ortiz. He was a huge support and friend to his sister-in-law, Allen Belknap after the passing of her husband and his brother in-law. His heart knew no bounds when it came to the children of his family. He was a solid presence and support to his 14 nieces and nephews, 21 great nieces and great nephews, his 4 godchildren and his two foster children, Dustin & Kelli. Robert was considered a pillar of love, guidance and strength to his large family.

Music spoke to his soul, it calmed his heart and was a huge part of who he was. When he wasn’t spending time with his family, you would find him strumming his guitar and softly singing along to the classics. A sound that will truly be missed by all that had the opportunity to hear him play.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe. Interment will follow in St. Columba Cemetery in Chester.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (https://giving.mskcc.org/)