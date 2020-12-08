Robert K. Green, a long time resident of Chester, N.Y., died Thursday night, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home in Norwich, Vermont. He was 87 years old.

He was born Aug. 23, 1933, in Goshen, N.Y., the son of Kenneth H. and Mildred Stevens Green.

Bob grew up in Chester and graduated from Chester High School in 1952. He joined the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at the Pentagon and served in the Motor Pool.

Following the Service, he returned to New York and began driving for Lipsey Brothers.

A short time later Bob started his long and successful career with the Town of Chester, first in the Highway Department, then on to the newly formed Water Department.

He retired in 1996 from the Moodna Basin Sewer Commission.

Of all the positions he worked, operating the grader was his favorite. Actually he just really loved to drive trucks, graders, his motorcycles and his motor coaches.

Bob was hardworking and a man of great logic and common sense. He was honest about his strong and weak points and often said: “I’ve had a good life, though I’ve made mistakes along the way, I’ve really had a wonderful life.”

He was predeceased by his parents; by his sisters Joyce, Elizabeth “Betty Lou” and Elaine; by his brother Walter; and by his daughter-in-law Sara.

He is survived by his wife Lois; by his brother LeRoy (Judy); by his daughter Wendy (Daniel); by his sons J. Scott and Michael (Shelia); by his stepsons, grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, great step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no services at this time.

A life celebration in Chester will be held at a later date at the family homestead.

Memorial contributions may be made in Robert’s name to the Walton Engine and Hose Company #1 Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 455, Chester NY 10918.

Arrangements were managed by Knight Funeral Homes in White River Junction, Vermont. For additional information, visit knightfuneralhome@msn.com.