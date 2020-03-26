Richard M. Rogers

Richard. M. “Rick” Rogers of Monroe passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Valley View Nursing and Rehab Center in Goshen. He was 68 years old.

The son of William C. Rogers and Ruth Martin Rogers, he was born on May 25, 1951, in Cornwall.

Rick worked for Orange and Rockland Utilities in Spring Valley as a Transportation Engineer. God must have needed a great mechanic.

Survivors include his wife Margaret Rogers at home; his brother James H. Rogers (Jeannie) of Monroe; his sister Mary Lou Garew of Monroe; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Ruth, his brother George C. Rogers and his sister Linda Conklin.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).