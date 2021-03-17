Raymond Thorsen of Mountville, Pa., formerly of Central Valley, New York, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, March 12, 2021. He was 92 years old.

He was born on March 21, 1928, in Brooklyn, the son of Thor and Molly Thorsen.

Raymond grew up in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, where he attended Fort Hamilton High School.

He was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy as a firefighter. During his time in the Navy, he was stationed at the U.S. Navy Training Center in Bainbridge, Maryland, and aboard the heavy cruiser USS Columbus (CA-74).

He attended the State University of New York and Pratt Institute, where he studied visual communications and graphic design.

Raymond was an expert craftsman and member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local No. 45. He worked as a custom cabinet maker and later as an installer of custom hardwood floors. His work can be found in many high profile and historic locations within the New York metropolitan area, such as the Empire State Building and the Ellis Island National Museum of Immigration.

Raymond was a generous, hard-working man of integrity with a quiet persona who cared deeply for his family and was always there to support them.

Although he lived his later years in Pennsylvania, there was never any question that his Brooklyn roots were always a part of him. While raising his family of three boys, he gave generously of his time as a youth baseball coach, manager and umpire.

He was a life-long avid golfer who enjoyed playing golf with his wife, family and friends. He enjoyed his vacations with his wife and family, and especially summers spent in Stone Harbor, NJ. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 67 years, Margaret, of Mountville, Pa.; son Richard Thorsen and his wife Sharon of Monroe; son John Thorsen and his wife Tracie of Mountville, Pa; sister Vera Thorne of Lecanto, Florida; and seven grandchildren: Tyler, Christine, Adam, Eric, Vickie, Katie and John Raymond Thorsen.

He was predeceased by his son Robert Thorsen, brother Thor Thorsen and sister Eva Sherland.