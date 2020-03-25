Our beloved Rachel Marie Balko of South Blooming Grove passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Hamptonburgh.

She was only 21 years old, but within that short span of time, she managed to make an impression that'll forever be felt by all that she touched.

The daughter of Pete Anthony Balko Sr. and Rachelle Teresa Naclerio, she was born on April 9, 1998, in Nyack.

Always watched over by her older brother Christopher from that day on, she leaves us today to be with him and her grandparents to watch over all of us now.

Rachel's survivors include her loving parents, Peter and Rachelle, her brothers Peter Anthony Balko Jr. of Monroe, Eric Anthony Balko of Fallsburgh and Joseph Naclerio of Stony Point; her sister Angela Naclerio of Haverstraw; her cousins Tommy John of Newburgh and Teresa Garzione of Newburgh; her nephew Eric Anthony Balko Jr.; her uncle Thomas Balko Sr. of Newburgh, her aunts Patricia Balko of Dingsmen Ferry, Pa., Maryann Balko of Pennsylvanie, as well as many, many friends, all of whom we hope will join our family in celebrating her life when she is laid to rest with Christopher, at a later date when we can find an appropriate summer day that's as beautiful as her.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

Graveside service will be held at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe at a date to be announced within the coming weeks.

We miss you already Rachel, but just like we told your brother Christopher before, our goodbye is just for now, our love though, is always and forever

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).