Philomena Indelicato, of Monroe, NY, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away on January 24, 2022, at Sapphire Nursing at Meadow Hill in Newburgh, NY. She was 100 years old.

Philomena was born in Paterson, NJ, on September 7, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Anna De Luccia Crivaro and Pietro Crivaro.Philomena was the widow of the late Joseph Anthony Indelicato.

Survivors include daughters Dr. Anne (Peter) Pinchera of Monroe, NY; Marilyn (Thomas) Simpson, of Harrington Park, NJ; grandchildren Erica Sposa and Thomas Simpson, and three great-grandchildren.

Philomena was a resident of Paterson, NJ, for over 50 years and of Monroe, NY, for the past 20 years. She worked as a secretary for many years during WWII until 1994. During the war Philomena was a secretary in the engineering department of Writes Aeronautic, then for a car importer and then a legislative aide.

Philomena was involved in various organizations and clubs. In Paterson, NJ, she was President of Paterson Seniors, Paterson Colombietes and St. Anthony Leisure Club, She was secretary and vice president of Peoples’ Park Neighborhood Association. In Monroe, NY, Philomena was a member of Jolly Seniors and Sacred Heart Seniors.

Philomena will be remembered by her family as a loving mother and grandmother.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 52 Totowa Road, Totowa, NJ 07512.

Memorial contributions may be made in remembrance of Philomena Indelicato to Parish Visitors of Mary Immaculate , PO Box 658 Monroe, New York 10949-0658.

