Patrick M. Quinn passed away peacefully on December 31, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones. He will soon be at home with the Lord and reunited with his wife Mary, daughter Laura, and all who went before him. Born in Manhattan on December 10, 1935, he was the son of the late Thomas and Catherine Quinn (nee McGuire), of County Mayo, Ireland. Patrick grew up in the Bronx, New York. He lived in Blooming Grove, New Windsor, and Monroe, before moving to Sun City Center, Florida. Patrick proudly served in the United States Army-Airborne and retired from the FDNY, where he served on the fireboat John J Harvey/Marine Co. 2. He was a longtime member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Division 1, Orange County, NY, and the Knights of Columbus in Washingtonville, NY.

He is survived by his beloved daughters Susan Quinn of Plano Tx and Catherine Quinn Ward of Maspeth, NY, loyal son-in-laws Patrick Ward (Maspeth, NY), Robert Porter and adoring daughter-in-law Erin Porter (Lutz, Fl), treasured grandchildren Brenna Porter, Joseph Porter, and Dominick Spinazzola, as well as his devoted and loving significant other Elaine Spitzner of Sun City Center, Fl. In addition to his loving sister-in-laws Patricia Brennan of Cornwall, NY, and Mary Quinn, of Kingwood, TX, he is survived by many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is predeceased by his cherished wife, Mary Quinn (nee Brennan), and his precious daughter Laura Quinn Porter, his parents Thomas and Catherine Quinn and father and mother-in-law, Patrick Brennan and Sarah (Aggie) Brennan (nee Ghent), brothers John Quinn, Thomas Quinn, and Andrew Quinn, sisters Margaret Morgan and Ann Quinn; brother-in-laws Peter Mongan, James Brennan, Patrick Brennan, and Matthew Morgan, sisters-in-laws Sally Mongan and Dorothy Farrell, nieces Donna Quinn and Janine Quinn, and nephews Danny and Thomas Farrell, as well as many other loving family members and friends.

Patrick was a kind and generous man who loved his family and was proud of his Irish heritage and faith. We will all miss him dearly, and his memory will live on.

Please join us in celebrating Patrick M. Quinn’s life on February 11, 2022; visitation will be held during the hours of 4:00 to 8:00 pm at: Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Rd, Monroe, NY 10950. (845)783-1811. https://www.flynnfh.com/

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anastasia R.C. Church on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., located at 21 North Main Street, Harriman, New York 10926.

Burial with Military Honors to follow at at St Anastasia Church Cemetery located on the Church grounds. (845) 238-3844 https://saintanastasiachurch.org/

It was Patrick’s wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to either: Alzheimer’s Association alz.org or Moffitt Cancer Center moffitt.org

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas & Brendan Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.