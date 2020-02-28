Patricia A. D’Aliso a long-time resident of Westchester County, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at New York State Veterans Home in Montrose. She was 89 years old.

The daughter of Patrick and Mary Jirone Mosca, she was born April 21, 1930, in New Rochelle.

Patricia was a teacher's aide for Ardsley Middle School in Ardsley. Patricia, also known as Pat,was regarded as a second mother by the many children who passed under her care.

Her maternal instincts and special brand of wisdom lit the path for many. She lived life with a sense of joy, that she shared with everyone.

Survivors include her two sons: Patrick C. D’Aliso and his wife Annmarie of Monroe and Salvatore D’Aliso and his wife Karen of Basking Ridge, N.J.; her sister and traveling companion, Geraldine Mosca of Monroe; her grandchildren: Kristi, Nicole, Elizabeth, Caroline and Christopher; and her great granddaughters; Lia, Chloe and Mila.

Patricia was predeceased by her grandson Patrick D’Aliso and by her husband, Christopher A. D’Aliso.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 535 Ashford Ave., Ardsley.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Patrick M. D’Aliso Foundation, 84 Walton Terrace, Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com).