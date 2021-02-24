Myra Cirafici of Monroe passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. She was 86 years old.

The daughter of Terrence and Margaret Auld Christie, she was born on Dec. 30, 1934, in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Myra was a clerk for Chase Bank in Queens. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church and Monroe Jolly Seniors.

Survivors include her loving husband Aurelio Cirafici at home; her son Joseph T. Cirafici of Orangeville, Pa.; three grandchildren: Andrew, Daniel and William; two great grandchildren: Emma and Lili; six sisters and one brother. Myra was predeceased by her beloved son Michael Cirafici.

Visitation was held Thursday morning, Feb. 25, at Smith, Seaman and Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass followed at Sacred Heart Church in Monroe.

Interment was held at St. John’s Cemetery in Middle Village.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).