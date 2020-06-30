Michael Joseph Wagner

Michael “Mike” “Mikey” “Dubs” J. Wagner of the Bronx, formally of Highland Mills, lost his longtime battle with addiction and made his passage to perfection on June 25, 2020.

He was the son of Joe and Barb Wagner and also the brother of Bill Wagner.

Mike had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a very kind, loving, artistic, challenging and passionate in his feelings and beliefs.

Mike loved to draw (he was an amazing artist), go fishing and play his guitar. He will forever live in our hearts and our memories. We know he is at perfect peace now.

Mike is survived by his grandmothers Mildred Wagner and Judith Brown. He is also survived by four uncles, four aunts and five cousins.

Due to the public health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic, memorial services for Mike will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Habitat For Humanity

